Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake Launches on August 26

Type-Moon announced on Friday that Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon-, the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, will launch for PlayStation 4 and Switch on August 26.

The game will feature a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

Kinoko Nasu is returning to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi is also back as character designer. ReoNa is performing the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable is animating the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web