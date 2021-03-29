Monster Hunter Rise Game Ships 4 Million Copies Worldwide

CAPCOM announced on Monday that its Monster Hunter Rise game has shipped 4 million copies worldwide.

The game launched on the Switch on Friday . The game will launch for PC in early 2022.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug allows players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game include Maganmalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations will include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story features a rampage.

The game will have compatibility with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin , another new Monster Hunter game for the Switch announced simultaneously with Monster Hunter Rise .

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2020, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 66 million copies in sales as of December 31.

