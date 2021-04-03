My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's Health

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga will take a break from the upcoming 18th issue on Monday, due to the author's poor health. The Twitter account stated that Horikoshi is recovering. The manga will have a new chapter in this year's 19th issue, which will release on April 12.

The manga entered its "final act" with its 306th chapter last month.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 50 million copies in circulation (including both print and digital copies). The cumulative circulation in Japan alone has exceeded 37 million, and cumulative circulation outside of Japan is about 13 million.

The manga's fifth and most recent anime season premiered last Saturday. The manga has also inspired two anime films, and a third film will premiere on August 6.

