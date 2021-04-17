No Anime Win at 48th Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the winners for its 48th Annual Annie Awards on Friday. No anime won awards this year.

The June Foray Award was presented to Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi ( Toy Story 3 art director, co-director of The Dam Keeper ).

Kenji Iwaisawa 's ON-GAKU: Our Sound and Masaaki Yuasa 's Ride Your Wave anime films received nominations in the "Best Indie Feature" category, but Wolfwalkers won the award.

BNA: Brand New Animal ( Yusuke Yoshigaki ) was nominated for the "Best Character Design - TV/Media" category, but lost to Amphibia .

Earwig and the Witch ( Goro Miyazaki ) received nominations in both the "Best Storyboarding – Feature" and "Best Voice Acting" ( Vanessa Marshall as Bella Yaga) categories, but lost the "Best Storyboarding – Feature" award to Soul and lost the "Best Voice Acting" award to Eva Whittaker from Wolfwalkers .

The CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege series (Masanori Sakakibara) was nominated for the "Best FX – TV/Media" category, but lost to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous .

Great Pretender ( Hiro Kaburagi ) was nominated for the "Best Direction – TV/Media" category, but lost to Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal .

Ride Your Wave also received a nomination in the "Best Direction – Feature" category, but Wolfwalkers won the award.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

The awards presented late director Satoshi Kon with the prestigious Winsor McCay Award last year.

Sources: Variety's Annie Awards livestream, Annie Awards' website