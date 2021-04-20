Magical Girl Site's Kentarō Satō Works on New Manga

Manga creator Kentarō Satō revealed on Monday that they are working on a new manga. Satō revealed a rough storyboard for the new manga, but did not reveal more details.

Satō ( Magical Girl Apocalypse ) launched the Magical Girl Site horror manga on the Champion Tap! manga website in July 2013, before moving it to Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2017. The manga ended in 2019 with 16 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it shipped the 14th volume on April 6.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018 and ended in June 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan.

