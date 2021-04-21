Detective Conan Creator Teases Next Film's Headlining Characters in Now-Deleted Tweet

The official Twitter account for a new series of Detective Conan collaboration cafés briefly posted an image on Tuesday of an illustration that original manga creator Gosho Aoyama drew to commemorate the seven cafés being held in four cities across Japan. The illustration featured members of the franchise's police academy, including Wataru Takagi stating, "we will be taking the lead in the next movie." Other characters pictured include Miwako Satō and Rei Furuya.

The Tweet, which the collaboration cafés's Twitter account posted on Tuesday, has since been deleted.

Takahiro Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) spinoff manga (pictured at right) in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in October 2019, and ended it in two volumes. The manga centers on Tōru Amuro and shows the six months he spent at the Police Academy.

This year's film, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan , opened at #1 in Japan on April 16, earning 2,218,130,800 yen (about US$20.5 million) in its first three days. The film focuses on the Akai family, including the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, and his mother Mary Sera.

The film is the 24th film in the franchise. The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan .



Source: Conan Café's Twitter account (Tweet now deleted) via Nijimen