In the Land of Leadale VR Isekai TV Anime Unveils 1st Visual

The official website for the television anime of Ceez and Tenmaso 's In the Land of Leadale ( Leadale no Daichi nite ) light novel series unveiled the first visual for the anime on Thursday.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?

Takeyuki Yanase ( Himegoto , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the anime at MAHO FILM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord , Dropkick on My Devil! , Is the order a rabbit? ) is superivsing and writing the series scripts. Toshihide Masudate , Eri Kojima , and Kaho Deguchi are designing the characters.