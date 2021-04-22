News
In the Land of Leadale VR Isekai TV Anime Unveils 1st Visual
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Ceez and Tenmaso's In the Land of Leadale (Leadale no Daichi nite) light novel series unveiled the first visual for the anime on Thursday.
Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:
The last thing she can remember is her life support beginning to fail. Her body had suffered terribly after a fateful accident and the only freedom left in her life came from the VR world of Leadale. How did she end up in a place that looks exactly like her game except that 200 years have apparently gone by?
Takeyuki Yanase (Himegoto, If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord, By the Grace of the Gods) is directing the anime at MAHO FILM, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Dropkick on My Devil!, Is the order a rabbit?) is superivsing and writing the series scripts. Toshihide Masudate, Eri Kojima, and Kaho Deguchi are designing the characters.
