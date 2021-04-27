WWE President: WWE Sells 'Multi-Episode Anime Series' to Crunchyroll

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan revealed during a webcast of the WWE's first quarter 2021 results on Thursday that it has "sold a multi-episode anime series to Crunchyroll ." Khan did not mention any other information about the work.

Khan preceded the announcement by saying, "As we continue to expand WWE's brand beyond the ring, we remain focused on developing the slate of original programming from WWE Studio."

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll , but the company declined to comment at this time.



Source: WWE webcast via Fightful