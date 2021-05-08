News
City Hunter Takarazuka Revue Musical Unveils Visual
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the all-female Takarazaka Revue unveiled the visual for its stage musical adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter manga on Friday.
The musical, titled Musical City Hunter -Nusumareta XYZ- (Stolen XYZ), will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from August 6 to September 13 and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from October 1 to November 14. Members of the Takarazuka Revue's Snow Troupe, including Sakina Ayakaze and Kiwa Asazuki, will perform the musical. Yoshimasa Saitō is directing and writing the musical.
Source: Takarazuka Revue's website via Hachima Kikō