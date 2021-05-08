Toei Animation Europe Briefly Lists New Dragon Ball Super Movie

Toei Animation Europe 's news website briefly listed a headline to an article, dated May 5, which reads: " Toei Animation Marks Goku Day With Surprise Announcement of New Dragon Ball Super Movie in 2022." The website no longer lists the headline on its news page, and the link posted with the headline currently goes to a 404 page. The headline listing is still available via a Bing cache. "Goku Day" is on May 9, as the numbers 5 and 9 can be read in Japanese as "Go" and "Ku" respectively.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video.

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly film opened in Japan in December 2018. Funimation then began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in January 2019. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama wrote the script and designed the characters. Tatsuya Nagamine ( One Piece Film Z ) directed the film, Naohiro Shintani served as animation director, and Kazuo Ogura served as art director. Norihito Sumitomo composed the music. Funimation released the film on home video.

Toyotarō launched the Dragon Ball Super manga in V Jump magazine in June 2015 as an adaptation of the anime, although the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan, and also publishes the manga in print.

