Yen Press Releases Konosuba Tabletop RPG on October 19

Yen Press is listing the English version of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! TRPG ( Kono Subarashī Sekai ni Shukufuku o! TRPG ) role-playing game on its website for release on October 19.

Yen Press had announced an October release window for the game last month. The company describes the tabletop role-playing game:

Live out the wildest fantasies in the world of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! with the TRPG developed under Natsume Akatsuki 's full oversight. Whether it's playing as a luckless reincarnation or pursuing a quest as an all powerful magician, a life of hilarious adventures awaits!

FarEast Amusement Research (F.E.A.R.) adapted the game. Natsume Akatsuki wrote the story and Kurone Mishima was in charge of artwork.

Kono Subarashī Sekai ni Shukufuku o! TRPG released in Japan in March 2019. F.E.A.R. and Kadokawa released an advanced rulebook for the game on February 19. The latest update adds Advanced Classes and Demon King-related characters to the game.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020.

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus) dungeon role-playing game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 27.

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Fantastic Days smartphone game debuted in Japan in February 2020 and features an original story. It will launch globally on iOS and Android in 2021.