Gundam Ace Magazine to Reveal New Project for Gundam SEED Franchise on July 26

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine teased on Wednesday that the magazine's September issue will announce a new project for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed franchise on July 26. The magazine did not specify the format of the new project.

Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda is making special anime video for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue being built in Shanghai, China. The opening ceremony for the the Freedom Gundam statue will take place on May 28. The statue is located in front of the Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Jinqiao. bilibili is planning to stream the opening ceremony live worldwide.

Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced a planned film project for Gundam Seed in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband Mitsuo Fukuda , who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Singer T.M. Revolution ( Takanori Nishikawa ) stated in 2019 that the film project is "moving along."

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006.

Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD in English in North America. Right Stuf released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in December 2020.