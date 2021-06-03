Ghibli Museum, Kyoto Int'l Manga Museum, Namco Namjatown Reopen During Extended COVID-19 State of Emergency

The Ghibli Museum, the Kyoto International Manga Museum, and NAMJATOWN all reopened within the past two days, in light of lowered restrictions on certain businesses during the newly extended state of emergency. All three venues will continue to require masks for visitors, and will limit the number of visitors. The Ghibli Museum's theater will not screen its exclusive anime shorts from June 4 until further notice.

All three had been closed since April 25 due to the third state of emergency against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, among other prefectures. All three had also planned to reopen on May 11 before the state of emergency was extended beyond that original end date.

The Ghibli Museum is dedicated to the anime of Studio Ghibli . NAMJATOWN is Bandai Namco Amusement's indoor theme park in East Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

Sources: Ghibli Museum, Mitaka, Kyoto International Manga Museum, Namco Parks