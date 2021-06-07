Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU Anime Premieres on July 1

The official website of the Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU television anime, the follow-up to the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime, revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV on July 1, and on AT-X on July 2. The debut will air the first two episodes together.

Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered on October 1 , and the 24th and final episode of Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU aired on March 18. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub . A manga adaptation by Tomato Akase launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service on October 2.

The anime's second episode revealed the series' true title as Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU on October 9. Funimation reported the title as the series' "true" title "that the creators intentionally did not reveal to the world until Episode 2."