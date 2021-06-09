Ace of Diamond Manga Takes 2-Month Break So Author Can Do Research

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Act II of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond ( Daiya no A ) manga will take a two-month break so that the author can do research. The manga will resume in the magazine's combined 36/37th issue on August 4.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the series. Terajima then launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The 26th compiled book volume for Act II shipped on April 16. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired. Ace of Diamond Act II inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2019. The series had 52 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017.