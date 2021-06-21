Boruto Anime Enters New Arc, Reveals New Visual

The official website for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime revealed on Monday that the anime will enter a new arc titled "Kawaki-hen Ōtsutsuki Kakusei" (Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening), and revealed a visual for the arc.

CHICO with Honeyworks ( Edens Zero , Gintama , After the Rain ) will perform the new opening theme song and PELICAN FANCLUB ( Dr. Stone , Fire Force season 2) will perform the new ending theme song for the show. The new theme songs will debut in July.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

The anime entered the "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) in July 2020.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.