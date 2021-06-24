Golden Kamuy Manga Goes on Hiatus Until July 29

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga will go on hiatus, and it will return in the 35th issue on July 29. The author will be using the break for research and planning for three weeks, and the magazine itself will take a break for one week due to an upcoming combined issue.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the ongoing manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014. The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in September 2018, and it bundled an anime DVD focusing on the manga's Barato arc. The manga's 17th volume shipped on March 19, 2019, and it also bundled an anime DVD. A third original anime video ( OVA ) for the Monster arc shipped with the manga's 19th volume in September 2019. The 23rd volume shipped in September with a fourth OVA episode that adapts the manga's "forbidden" "Shiton Animal Chronicles" story. The 26th volume shipped on June 18. The manga entered its climax in May.

The first television anime season of the Golden Kamuy manga premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month.

The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is streaming an English dub .