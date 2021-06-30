Belle Is Mamoru Hosoda's 1st Film to Get IMAX Screenings

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's new Belle ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime , literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film announced on Wednesday that the film will have IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes Belle the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. The IMAX screenings will start alongside the film' regular screenings with a new poster visual:

The film will open in Japan on July 16. GKIDS licensed the film for North America, and will release the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles this winter.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) is directing and scripting the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film marks Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary. Taisei Iwasaki ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Naked Director ) is the film's music director and composer.

Eric Wong , a London-based architect and designer, created the concept artwork for the film's online world of U. Jin Kim (Frozen, Tangled, Big Hero 6, Moana) designed the titular protagonist Belle. Singer-songwriter Kaho Nakamura will play the protagonist Suzu/Belle.