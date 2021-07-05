Obey Me! Anime's 1st Episode Debuts on July 16

The official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app revealed on Monday that the first episode of the franchise 's anime will debut on the channel on July 16 at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT. The anime will have English subtitles.

The anime's cast includes:

Kazuya Yamashita as Lucifer

Hirotaka Kobayashi as Mammon

Satoshi Kada as Leviathan

Shinya Sumi as Satan

Miura Ayme as Asmodeus

Kyohei Yaguchi as Beelzebub

Satoshi Onishi as Belphegor

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.

The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.