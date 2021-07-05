News
Obey Me! Anime's 1st Episode Debuts on July 16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app revealed on Monday that the first episode of the franchise's anime will debut on the channel on July 16 at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT. The anime will have English subtitles.
The anime's cast includes:
- Kazuya Yamashita as Lucifer
- Hirotaka Kobayashi as Mammon
- Satoshi Kada as Leviathan
- Shinya Sumi as Satan
- Miura Ayme as Asmodeus
- Kyohei Yaguchi as Beelzebub
- Satoshi Onishi as Belphegor
The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.
The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.
Source: Obey Me! game's YouTube channel