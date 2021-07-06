VentureBeat: Hideo Kojima Signs Letter of Intent to Work With Microsoft

Tech news website VentureBeat reported on July 1 that Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game, signing a letter that promises a later, more detailed agreement between both parties.

According to VentureBeat, Microsoft has already "begun preparing" for a future game from Kojima and his Kojima Productions game development studio, which will use Microsoft 's technology to develop the game.

Kojima Productions released its Death Stranding game for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and released the game on PC in July 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13. Kojima Productions is currently working on a new PlayStation 5 version of the game titled Death Stranding: Director's Cut that will ship later this year.

Source: VentureBeat (Jeff Grubb) via Hachima Kikō