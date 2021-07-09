GONZO Announces 'SAMURAI cryptos' NFT/Blockchain Project

Animation studio GONZO announced "SAMURAI cryptos," a new project that will use blockchain and NFT technology, on Friday.

Gonzo president Shinichiro Ichikawa said that the project will create "a new era of animation for the NFT era with Japanese samurai," and will focus on the keywords "Cypher," "Decentral," and "Solidarity." The project will feature designs by Makoto Kobayashi ( Last Exile , Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ ), Michinori Chiba ( Basilisk , Sk8 the Infinity ), and Hiroya Iijima ( Afro Samurai , Mazinger Z: Infinity ).

Former Gainax members founded the anime studio GONZO in 1992. The company merged with Shinichiro Ishikawa 's Digimation company in 2000 and a new parent company, GDH (which stands for Gonzo Digimation Holdings), was formed. GDH absorbed GONZO in 2008 and adopted the name GONZO for itself. The Tokyo Stock Exchange listed GONZO in 2004, but it delisted the company in 2009. The company was restructured through investment funds, and Asatsu-DK acquired and made GONZO a consolidated subsidiary in 2016. The company executed an "absorption-type company split" in 2019, transferring a portion of its anime production, intellectual property, and rights management business to the then-newly formed Studio KAI company.

Source: Press release