Dr. Stone Manga Takes 1-Issue Break So Authors Can Do Research

This year's combined 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga is taking a break in the next issue so the authors can do research. The manga will return in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue on August 10.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami on May 15.

The anime will get a sequel.

