Amazon Prime Video Also Streams Final Evangelion Film in Japan on August 13

Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that it will start streaming the Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 edition of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film in Japan on August 13. The service had previously announced that it would stream the film worldwide outside Japan.

Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 is the new version of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and it began playing in Japan on June 12 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story. Most, but not all, theaters will stop screening the film on Wednesday.

Amazon Prime Video is already streaming the previous Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan.

The final Evangelion film opened in Japan on March 8 and ranked #1 in its first weekend. It sold 2,194,533 tickets for 3,338,422,400 yen (about US$30.6 million) in its first seven days in 466 theaters in Japan. The film earned the equivalent of US$3.4 million in 38 IMAX theaters during its first seven days — the second-highest opening week for IMAX screenings of a domestic title in Japan, behind only last year's Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train . Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also played in 82 theaters equipped for 4D screenings.

As of Sunday, it has sold a cumulative total of 6.64 million tickets for 10,153,541,230 yen (about US$92.70 million). It is now #35 on the all-time ranking chart at the Japanese box office.

Source: Comic Natalie