Uma Musume Pretty Derby Game Reaches Over 9 Million Downloads

The official Twitter account for Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby game revealed on Tuesday that the game has reached over nine million downloads. The game is offering a free SSR ticket to players to commemorate the milestone.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched on February 24 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games on March 10.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered on the the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in January. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.