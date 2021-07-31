Children of the Sea's Daisuke Igarashi Draws New 1-Shot

The September issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Friday that Daisuke Igarashi is drawing a new one-shot manga titled "Kamakura Bakeneko Kurabu" (Kamakura Monster Cat Club) that will appear in the magazine's December issue in October.

Seven Seas Entertainment recently licensed Igarashi's Witches ( Majo ) manga (pictured at right) and will release it in one omnibus volume in March 2022. Shogakukan published the two volumes of the manga in 2004 and 2005.

Igarashi launched the Children of the Sea ( Kaijū no Kodomo ) manga in Shogakukan 's IKKI magazine in 2007, and ended it in 2011. Shogakukan published five compiled book volumes for the manga, and Viz Media published all five volumes in English. The manga earned nominations and awards of excellence from the 38th Japan Cartoonist Awards, the American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association, the School Library Journal , and the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.

The manga inspired an anime film adaptation by Studio 4°C in June 2019.



Source: Be Love September issue