Alice in Borderland's Haro Aso, Shirō Yoshida Launch Noyu Girl Manga on August 20

This year's 35th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits revealed on Monday that Haro Aso ( Alice in Borderland ) and Shirō Yoshida will launch their Noyu Girl (Natural Hot Spring Girl) manga on the Yawaraka Spirits web manga site on August 20.

The site describes the manga as an "outdoor comedy" about a girl who goes around visiting natural hot springs.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the OVAs, and HIDIVE is streaming them.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix last December in 190 countries worldwide. The show will get a second season.

Yoshida launched a manga adaptation of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress anime in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden in May 2016, and the manga ended in November 2018.