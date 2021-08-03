World Trigger Anime's 3rd Season Unveils Teaser Visual

The official website for the World Trigger anime unveiled a new teaser visual for the third season of the anime on Wednesday. The visual shows Yūma and Hyuse fighting side-by-side.

The anime will premiere in October. The anime will air on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block.

The second season of the anime premiered on January 9. The second season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.