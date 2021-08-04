KonoSuba Fantastic Days Smartphone Game Launches Globally on August 19

Nexon announced on Wednesday that it will release its Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Fantastic Days smartphone game for the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! franchise globally outside of Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau on iOS and Android on August 19. Nexon will host a virtual showcase on the same day on its mobile games' YouTube channel.

The game debuted in Japan in February 2020.

The game has a fully-voiced original story, and players are able to form parties with familiar characters and enter combat.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019 and added 4DX screenings in October 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The light novels are inspiring a new anime.

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020.

