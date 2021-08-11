Short Film from Devil's Line Manga Creator Ryo Hanada's Debuts on September 17

Manga creator Ryo Hanada ( Devils' Line ) announced on Twitter on Tuesday that her short film titled "Inside" in the "Mirrorliar Films" short film project will debut on September 17. She released a poster for the short film.

The Mirrorliar group announced its first slate of directors for its "Mirrorliar Films" short film project in February. The short film project will be Hanada's first time helming a film.

Actors Takayuki Yamada and Shinnosuke Abe , as well as producer Chikara Ito started Mirrorliar in 2017, with the goal of supporting creators who want to attempt making short films. The project includes an omnibus collection of short films gathered into "seasons." The first season of nine films will open on September 17. The project will have works from 36 creators in total.

Vertical Comics published Hanada's Devils' Line manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga digitally in North America. The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2018.