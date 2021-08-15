My Hero Academia Season 5's New Visual Highlights Villain Characters

The official website for the My Hero Academia anime unveiled a new visual for the anime's ongoing fifth season on Monday. The visual, drawn by the anime's character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , emphasizes the anime's upcoming storyline focusing on the Villains beginning on August 21, and features a redesigned "My Villain Academia" logo, as well as the Villains Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, Twice, Spinner, and Mr. Compress.

The show entered the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga for the fifth season's second cours (second quarter of a year). MAN WITH A MISSION ( Vinland Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins , Log Horizon , Golden Kamuy ) is performing the new opening theme song "Merry-Go-Round," and Soushi Sakiyama ( 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team ) is performing the new ending theme song "Uso ja nai" (Not a Lie).

The season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the season's English dub . The fifth season has so far covered the "Joint Training" arc of the original manga that pits class 1A against class 1B. The season began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on May 8.