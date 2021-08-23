Gundam: Reconguista in G Producer: About Half of 4th Film Is New Material

Sunrise producer Hisakazu Naka revealed during a talk event on August 18 that "at least half" of the upcoming fourth film in the five planned compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime will feature new story material, and asked fans to look forward to a "different feeling" from the original television anime.

Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), the third film in the series, opened in Japan on July 22.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

The second film in the compilation film series, Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), opened in Japan in February 2020.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web