Ultraman Anime Season 2 Premieres on Netflix Next Spring

The "Anime Ultraman Season 2 Kickoff Event" announced in Tokyo on Tuesday that the second Ultraman anime season will premiere next spring on Netflix worldwide.

The event also debuted a teaser video to introduce the new Ace Suit in live-action:

Netflix described the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman , that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman .

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019 and has 13 episodes. The series then premiered on television in Japan on April 12, 2020. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) produced the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi composed the music.

Kamiyama and Aramaki and Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts are returning from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Tar/Kotaro Higashi in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his recent hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities." (Suzuki also did not appear on Tuesday's event due to his hiatus.) Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .

Sources: Mantan Web