World Trigger Anime Season 3 Unveils New Visual of Tamakoma Second

The official website for the World Trigger anime revealed a new visual of four Tamakoma Second members for the anime's third season on Friday.

In addition, Toei Animation will live stream a special program on its YouTube channel on September 8. The program will reveal the cast members for the characters Yuri Rindo and Mikhail Cronin.

The third season will premiere on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.