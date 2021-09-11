My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Issue Break Due to Author's Health

The official Twitter account for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga revealed on Friday that the manga will not appear in this year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday as previously planned, due to Horikoshi's poor health. The manga will return in the magazine's 42nd issue on September 18 (Monday, September 20 is a holiday in Japan).

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan last August, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The fifth and latest season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the season's English dub.

The manga has also inspired several stage plays, video games, and three anime films. The latest film, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , premiered on August 6. The manga is also inspiring a Hollywood live-action film.