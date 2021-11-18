Final Fantasy XIV Game's Academia Eorzea Spinoff Manga Launches on December 24

Square Enix announced on Thursday that the Shiritsu Eorzea Gakuen ( Academia Eorzea ) spinoff manga of its Final Fantasy XIV game will launch on December 24 on the Manga Up! service. The manga will be updated every other Friday.

Esora Amaichi is drawing the manga, under supervision from the "FFXIV Team." Square Enix stated that it is currently undetermined if the manga will release in other regions outside Japan. Square Enix describes the manga:

The school lives of Alphinaud, Alisaie, and other FFXIV characters debut in a new manga series on the Manga Up! smartphone app!

Square Enix will launch the Final Fantasy XIV game's "Endwalker" expansion on December 7 after a delay.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Source: Gamer via Otakomu