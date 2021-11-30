The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Delays Home Video Releases by 1 Month

The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the anime's staff are delaying the show's Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases by one month. The three releases will now ship on January 26, February 23, and March 23. Each release includes four episodes.

The staff are delaying the release because they received more pre-orders than expected, and the manufacturer could not produce enough of the special bonus "Dralc's dust" that will ship with the first-printing edition of the first release

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 and Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Funimation is also streaming an English dub.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! , Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon producing the music with Up Dream. Jun Fukuyama is performing the anime's opening theme song "DIES IN NO TIME." TRD — voice actors Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit" — is performing the ending theme song.