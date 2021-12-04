Bloomberg: Dark Horse 'Weighs Options That Could Include Sale'

The Bloomberg news website reported on Wednesday that North American comic book and manga publisher Dark Horse Comics is "working with an adviser to weigh options that could include a sale." Bloomberg said its reporting was according to "people familiar with the matter," and added it could not reach a Dark Horse representative for comment.

Bloomberg mentioned the situation in an article about a current boom for businesses selling content libraries.

Dark Horse revealed on Wednesday that it has promoted Cara O'Neil to director of marketing communications for the company. She joined the company in 2017.

Mike Richardson founded Dark Horse Comics in 1986 as an offshoot of his comic book store chain Things From Another World. The company published its first manga, Godzilla: King of the Monsters , in 1987.

The company formed a partnership with Hong Kong-based entertainment company Vanguard Visionary Associates in 2018. Richardson stated at the time that he would retain a "large chunk" of the company after a "large investment into a number of areas, including a stock purchase,... a development fund and a film fund, investment in the publishing and product divisions, and expansion of our retail efforts."



Source: Bloomberg (Lucas Shaw) via Discussing Film