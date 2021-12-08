Dropkick on my Devil!! X Anime Premieres in Summer 2022

The official Twitter account for the Dropkick on My Devil! anime revealed on Wednesday that the anime's third season, titled Dropkick on My Devil! X , will premiere in summer 2022. Next year also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the original manga.

The post also featured an image advertising the 18th volume of Yukiwo 's original manga, which will ship on Friday.

Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Asano Ruri won the final audition round to play the vampire princess Ecute in the new season. Rena Hasegawa will play Ecute's instructor Atre.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the ongoing manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012.