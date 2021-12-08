Masaaki Yuasa's Inu-Oh Anime Film Reveals Teaser Visual

The staff of Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH , the musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, revealed a new visual on Wednesday.

The film made its world premiere in the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, and it was the first 2D Japanese film to compete in the Venice International Film Festival's Horizons category. The film will open in Japan in early summer 2022. The film was originally scheduled to open in theaters in 2021.

The film screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), which was held from October 30 through November 8. The film won the Special Distinction Prize in the International Competition - Feature Film category award at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF).

GKIDS has licensed the film.

Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Ride Your Wave , Japan Sinks: 2020 ) directed the film. Manga creator Taiyo Matsumoto drafted the original character designs for INU-OH in his second collaboration with Yuasa, who directed the anime of Matsumoto's Ping Pong manga . Akiko Nogi wrote her first anime film after scripting such live-action works as I am a Hero , We Married as a Job!, and Unnatural.

Image ©2021 “ INU-OH ” Film Partners

