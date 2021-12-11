Makoto Shinkai to Reveal New Work on December 15

The official Twitter account for Makoto Shinkai 's your name. film revealed on Saturday that Shinkai will reveal his new work on TOHO 's YouTube channel on December 15 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST). The announcement video will add English subtitles on December 16.

Shinkai's most recent film, Weathering With You , opened in Japan in July 2019. The film became the #7 highest-earning domestic film of all time in Japan (now #8 after Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ), and was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 2019.

Shinkai's your name. film opened in Japan in August 2016, and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the third highest-grossing Japanese film, and the third highest-grossing anime film.

Shinkai's other works include 5 Centimeters Per Second , Voices of a Distant Star , She and Her Cat , The Place Promised in Our Early Days , The Garden of Words , and Children Who Chase Lost Voices .