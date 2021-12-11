Shingo Honda's New Manga Reveals Title, Story

The January issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine began publishing Shingo Honda 's new manga Psycho x Past: Ryōki Satsujin Sennyū Sōsa (Psycho x Past: Bizarre Murder Undercover Investigation) on Friday. The magazine's Twitter account posted an image from the new series on the same day.

Akita Shoten had revealed in August that the new manga would launch in the January 2022 issue. The magazine's December issue then revealed the manga's title and story, but did not publish any preview images of the manga online until Friday.

The manga's first chapter has 70 pages including an opening color page.

The "psycho suspense" manga follows Godai, a policeman who was removed from the investigations division of the police due to violence toward criminals. He teams up with Shisei, a man who is a self-proclaimed "paranormal police investigator" to investigate horrific murders.

Honda launched Creature! ( Hakaijū ) in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2010 and ended it in June 2017. Akita Shoten published 21 compiled book volumes for the manga in Japan. Akita Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English.

