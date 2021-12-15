Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Anime Film Unveils New Visual

The official website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , unveiled a new visual for the film on Wednesday.

The film is scheduled to premiere in 2022 in Japan. The release schedule may differ depending on each country and region. As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect.

Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. He was already starting work on the script while the previous film Dragon Ball Super: Broly was still in production.

Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .