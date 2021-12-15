Pokémon Master Journeys Anime's 2nd Part Launches on Netflix on January 21

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the second part of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series , billed as the 24th season of the Pokémon anime, on January 21.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Source: Email correspondence