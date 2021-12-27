World Trigger Manga Takes 1-Month Break Due to Author's Health

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Monday that Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga will not appear in the magazine's February issue on January 4, due to the author's poor health. The manga is slated to return in the March issue, which will ship on February 4.

The manga also took breaks in the March, May, and November issues this year.

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 24th volume shipped on December 3.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump subscription, and also publishes the manga in print. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally. The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 and aired for one cours (one quarter of a year). The show's third season premiered on October 9.

