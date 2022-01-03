Deemo II Game Launches for iOS, Android on January 13

The official Twitter account for Rayark Games' Deemo game revealed in December that it will launch the rhythm game sequel Deemo II for iOS and Android devices on January 13.

Pre-registrations are open for the game.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and launched for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.

DEEMO Memorial Keys ( Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku ), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, will debut in Japan on February 25.

Sources: Deemo game's Twitter account and website