Mary Skelter 2 Game's PC Version Launches on January 13

Ghostlight announced on Friday that it will release Compile Heart 's Mary Skelter 2 ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter 2 ) on PC via Steam on January 13.

The release will include an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

Compile Heart released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October 2019 for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.

Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and it includes an "adventure story" that tells the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game in March 2020.

Source: Ghostlight via Gematsu