Horimiya's Daisuke Hagiwara Pens New 1-Shot in February

The February issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that Daisuke Hagiwara will draw a new one-shot manga in the magazine's next issue on February 12.

Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it in March 2021. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Yen Press published the 15th volume in July 2021. Hagiwara penned an epilogue chapter for the manga in July 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

