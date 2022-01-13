News
Goro Taniguchi's Estab-Life Anime & Tsutomu Nihei, Polygon Pictures' New Anime to Air in 2022
posted on by Egan Loo
Fuji TV's +Ultra anime programming block will unveil its 2022 anime lineup on the Crunchyroll Extras channel on YouTube on January 20 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST). This year's lineup includes the Estab-Life original anime project by chief director Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, Planetes, Back Arrow), and the new project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures.
Fuji TV launched its +Ultra anime programming block as a sister block to its long-running Noitamina anime block. Fuji TV stated at the time of its announcement that +Ultra was intended to air anime aimed at a more global audience, contrasting with Noitamina's specific target of Japanese audiences.
Source: Mantan Web