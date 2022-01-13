Goro Taniguchi's Estab-Life Anime & Tsutomu Nihei, Polygon Pictures' New Anime to Air in 2022

Fuji TV 's +Ultra anime programming block will unveil its 2022 anime lineup on the Crunchyroll Extras channel on YouTube on January 20 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST). This year's lineup includes the Estab-Life original anime project by chief director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , Planetes , Back Arrow ), and the new project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures .

Fuji TV launched its +Ultra anime programming block as a sister block to its long-running Noitamina anime block. Fuji TV stated at the time of its announcement that +Ultra was intended to air anime aimed at a more global audience, contrasting with Noitamina 's specific target of Japanese audiences.

Source: Mantan Web