My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission's Special Screenings Include 'Tabidachi' Anime Debut

The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , announced on Friday that the film will have special screenings in nine theaters in Japan on January 22-27 to celebrate the film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan. The home video release will ship in Japan on February 16.

The screenings will include the debut of " Tabidachi " (Departure), an anime adaptation of the " No.XXX Hawks: SOOTHE " manga. The anime will be included in the "Plus Ultra" version of the World Heroes' Mission film's home video release. The manga was a special giveaway for those who watched the film in Japan.

The theaters holding the screening include Sapporo Cinema Frontier , TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku , TOHO CINEMAS Ikebukuro, TOHO Cinemas Ebina , TOHO Cinemas LaLaport Funabashi , Midland Square Cinema , TOHO CINEMAS Namba, TOHO CINEMAS Nishinomiya OS, and United Cinema Canal City 13.

The film opened in August 2021 in Japan, and Funimation opened the film in the United States in October 2021. The film is the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, and it debuted at #2 in the U.S. box office on its opening day.