Isekai Meikyū de Harem o TV Anime Listed as Premiering This Year

Amazon's listing of the 12th volume of Shachi Sogano 's Isekai Meikyū de Harem o (A Harem in an Alternate World Dungeon) light novel series features a cover preview that lists that the previously announced television anime adaptation of the series will premiere this year. The novel volume will ship on January 31.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker website had listed the novels with a TV anime adaptation in December 2020, and the official Twitter account for the Hero Bunko imprint confirmed the announcement later that month.

The novel series centers on high school student Michio Kaga. Wandering aimlessly through life and the Internet, he finds himself transported from a shady website to a fantasy world — reborn as a strong man who can use "cheat" powers. He uses his powers to become an adventurer, earn money, and get the right to claim girls who have idol-level beauty to form his very own harem.

Sogano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March 2020. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. published the first volume in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ) in 2012. Shufunotomo published the 11th volume in December 2020.

Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Blade Dance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017. Kadokawa published the seventh volume in April 2021.

Source: Amazon